The Ghana Football Association will on Wednesday hold a virtual meeting with all eighteen Ghana Premier League clubs about the CAF/FIFA COVID-19 relief funds.

There has been a lot of uproar about the way and manner the $1.8 million funds was distributed with many clubs angry at the paltry some given to them and the allocation for certain bodies.

Chief Executive Officer of Berekum Chelsea, Obed Nana Kwame Nketiah confirmed in an interview with Kumasi based Oyerepa Fm.

"All things being equal the Ghana Football Association will be meeting the elite clubs in Ghana on Wednesday."

"Among other things, the GFA will be explaining to them the rationale behind the disbursement of FIFA COVID-19 relief fund which many clubs have shown their unhappiness.

This will be virtual via zoom." he added.

According the Berekum Chelsea chief, they will resort to the right channel to address their concerns.

"Unlike the Division One clubs, we want to meet the GFA Prez and his EXCO to ascertain the reasons behind the disbursement, we are not satisfied and need explanations but we want to take the right channel" he added.

Twelve stakeholders under the GFA that included football clubs comprising the Premier League clubs, division one league clubs, women's league clubs all benefited from the funds

Others who benefited included the Regional Football Associations, Schools and Colleges, Referees Association Ghana, Coaches Association Ghana, PFAG, Futsal Association,Beach Soccer, Security Services Sports Association, Juvenile Clubs Association among others.

18 Premier League clubs are set to share $270,000, while the 48 Division One League clubs will also receive a total of $360,000, the 16 Women’s Premier League clubs $160,000 and 72 Regional Women’s Division One League clubs will share $60,000 among a host of others.