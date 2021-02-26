1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), will introduce Referees Assessors and Independent observers for the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

This is part of efforts to improve officiating and to maintain sporting integrity. As guardians of standards and quality service, the Referees Assessors are expected to help the referees to improve and become better. They will also help in the promotion, development and retention of referees in the course of the season.

Independent observers play an important part in maintaining sporting integrity. They are expected to monitor the matches objectively and submit report to the GFA for further action if need be.

This decision was taken by the Executive Council at its meeting in Accra on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.