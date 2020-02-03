1 hour ago

The leadership of the Ghana Football Association will meet Executives of the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) and the Match Commissioners Association in separate meetings tomorrow, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the GFA head office in Accra.

The GFA will first meet RAG at 12 p.m. and the meeting with the Match Commissioners will follow at 2 p.m.

Both meetings will focus on improving their respective works, as well as discuss how to ensure prompt payments to them.

For referees in particular, the GFA and RAG have held previous meetings, and tomorrow's meeting will aim to finalise fees for all levels for payment.

The meeting will also focus on direct payment to Referees (subject to deduction of dues which will go to RAG) in accordance with provisions of FIFA Regulations on refereeing for Member Associations.

The new payment strategy is for the GFA to make payments directly to Referees after every four matchdays but the GFA intends to reduce this to two matchdays and later to a game.

The ultimate objective of the GFA, however, is to pay referees and match Commissioners ahead of their assigned matches.