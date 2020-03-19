1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) wishes to remind all League Clubs (Premier League, Division One League and Women’s League) that as stated in the Disciplinary Code, any club which uses unqualified player in any match will be referred to the Disciplinary Committee once the GFA discovers the infraction.

As stated in Article 22(4) of the Disciplinary Code, “the Disciplinary Committee has also the capacity to act ex officio.”

Consequently, the GFA wishes to assure all participants and stakeholders of the game that GFA will comply with its rules and refer all such clubs to the Disciplinary Committee for the appropriate action to be taken.