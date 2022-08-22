39 minutes ago

Fixtures for the 2022/23 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League will go public on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

Ridge City FC, Essiam Socrates FC (Southern Zone), Candy Soccer Academy and Tamale Super Ladies FC (Northern Zone) have been promoted to complete the list of teams in the two Zones.

Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies, giants Hasaacas Ladies, Pearl Pia Ladies, Police Ladies, Dreams Ladies, Fabulous Ladies, AshTown Ladies, Prisons Ladies, Supreme Ladies, Northern Ladies, Faith Ladies, Lady Strikers, Army Ladies, Thunder Queens, Berry Ladies and Soccer Intellectuals will know their competition path on Tuesday.