1 hour ago

The head of production for television right holders of the Ghana Premier League, Philip Sitso Atsrim has lamented the type of pitches they have to contend with in the coverage of the Ghana Premier League.

Reacting to the nature of bad pitches been used by clubs in the league, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum says that the GFA is committed to improving playing surfaces across the country and there are concrete plans to improve them.

"In the manifesto of the FA President during his campaign he said that he will help improve pitches in the country and some corporate bodies have expressed interest to pick up that side of the FA President's vision." he told Starr Fm.

"The MOU will be signed in the coming days negotiations have looked very very positive.Places like Dawu, maybe Accra to some extent Kumasi, Tarkwa there is not too much problem but when you go up north from Brong Ahafo you talk of Techiman, Berekum, Bechem, Nkoranza even the Dansoman Karl Reindorf Park."

"I was there on Thursday when Liberty played Inter Allies and the pitch is not good enough now what the FA President intend doing through the help of corporate Ghana provide boreholes to water the pitches during the season and off season."

"We have to get to a point where we can play on good pitches we will give some comfort to the players who play on this pitches."he added.