1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in collaboration with FIFA will roll out a Youth Coaching Course in January next year.

The course will take place from Monday, January 9 to Friday, January 13, 2023 at the GFA Technical Centre, the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram.

Twenty-five coaches have been selected from across the regions, the Ghana Premier League, the Division One League, and the Women’s Premier league clubs.

The course will be led by FIFA Instructor, Frans Mogashoa with support from GFA Director of Coach Education, Prof Joseph Kwame Mintah, and administrative manager of the Technical Directorate, Maxwell Caesar Kemeh.

The selected coaches are to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 4pm.