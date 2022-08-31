21 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association will provide each of the eighteen (18) betPawa Premier League clubs with Thirty (30) pairs of Puma football boots for a 4-year period beginning from January 2023.

This was revealed by President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku at the 28th ordinary session of congress on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram.

A total number of Five Hundred and forty (540) pair of boots will be supplied to the eighteen Premier League clubs for onward distribution to the players.

The GFA will also supply all 48 clubs Division One League Clubs with thirty (30) pairs of brand-new Puma boots for the period.

In all, a total number of One Thousand four hundred and forty (1,440) pair of boots will be supplied to the 48 Division One League clubs to take the number to One Thousand nine hundred and eighty (1,980) pair of boots to be given out each year.

The Ghana Football Association sees this as a strategy to alleviate the burden on club owners in the two top tier male competitions.