2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association has appointed a five-man National Team’s Review Committee chaired by vice President Mark Addo.

The Committee which has been given a three-month mandate is tasked to present a paper on the structure, membership and functions of the technical teams of all national teams.

The National Team’s review Committee will also advise the GFA on the possible emoluments and rewards for players and technical team members.

Aside its other functions, the Committee will also make recommendations on the payments to be made to the management committees of all national teams and prepare a Code of Conduct for players, technical teams and management committee members for all national teams.

Kudjo Fianoo is the vice Chairman of the Committee with Habiba Atta Forson, Prof Joseph Mintah, Linford Asamoah as members.