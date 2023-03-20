49 minutes ago

Vice President, Mark Addo, has visited midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh in Germany to wish him well and solidarize with him as he continues to remain on the sidelines due to injury.

The former St. Pauli man who suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in February this year, has been ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Daniel Kofi Kyereh, made his Ghana debut in September 2021, and has gone on to make 18 appearances for the Black Stars making him a key member of the squad.

He will miss the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola but will be back in time for the remainder of matches in 2023.

Ghana will host Angola in Kumasi on Thursday, March 23 before travelling to Luanda for the second match on Tuesday, March 27, 2023.