33 minutes ago

Vice President of the Ghana Football Association Mark Addo has been appointed as Match Commissioner for the Group C game between Tanzania and The Gambia at the ongoing Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

The Nzema Kotoko Director, has been put in charge of the game which comes off on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Stade Municipal de Nouadhibou.

Gabonese referee Pierre Ghislain Atcho will be the centre referee and will be assisted by Modibo Samake from Mali (Assistant Referee I), Eric Ayimavo Ayamr Ulrich from Benin (Assistant Referee I) and Samuel Uwinkunda from Rwanda (Fourth Official).

Other officials include:

N'dah Francois - Referee Assessor - Benin

Nasiru Sarkintudu Jibril - General Coordinator - Nigeria

Jamal Fathi - Technical Study Group - Morocco

Yvonne Namai Mukabana - Marketing Officer - Kenya

Desmond Katongo - Media Officer - Zambia

Emmanuel Mutunami - Security Officer - Zimbabwe

João Manuel Mulima - Doping Control - Angola

Michael Emiru Belay - Assistant General Coordinator - Ethiopia