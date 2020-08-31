4 hours ago

Lawyer for Techiman City says the Ghana Football Association (GFA) would be in contempt of court if they should go ahead and hold their ordinary congress which is scheduled to come off on Tuesday 1st September 2020.

Techiman City were seeking to move a motion for an interim injunction restraining the Ghana Football Association from conducting its annual congress.

The plaintiffs herein Techiman City had filed an ex-parte application seeking to restrain the GFA from conducting its congress but had issues serving the GFA with their writ of summons as at Friday 28th August.

But during the hearing of the Application for interim injunction, legal representative for the Ghana FA Naa Odofoley Nortey made an appearance for the GFA on Monday.

According to the lawyer for the plaintiffs, by making an appearance the GFA is aware of an injunction application and anyone who does attend the congress is in breach of the court.

Techiman City were seeking an amendment of GFA statutes among other things.

"The appearance of the GFA lawyer in court today to enter an appearance even though the bailiff was not successful in serving the writ of summons shows they are aware of the injunction request," Kwame Boye Adjekumhene told Pure FM on Monday.

"Any action to go ahead with the congress shows is a blatant disregard of the court so they would be in contempt of court if they go ahead with congress. They must wait until the full merits of the case is heard.

"The GFA and their lawyer are aware that the congress is aware of an injunction request on the congress and if they were not aware they wouldnt have entered an appearance to contest the case."

The GFA is set to go ahead with its congress on Tuesday since the injunction application was not granted but has been adjourned to a further date.

It has also pledged to put in place all safety protection protocols against the COVID-19 at the meeting grounds at the Ghanaman Center for Excellence in Prampram.