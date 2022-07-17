30 minutes ago

The President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Kurt E.S Okraku has revealed that his outfit will send legendary former Ghana star Mohammed Polo to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He made this disclosure during Polo's official book launch titled ‘’Polo The Magnificent: The story of the Dribbling Magician’’ in Accra on Saturday evening.

According to the GFA boss, the all-expenses paid trip by the GFA will be a token of appreciation from the FA to the legendary former footballer.

‘’Our beloved Black Stars are in the Mundial and we will go there and make our nation great and strong and proudly defend our colours and we will go there with the one and only professor Mohammed Ahmed ‘Polo’.

‘’Mohammed polo will be with us on the flight to Qatar which will be our token of appreciation. When you do your bit and sacrifice for our dear country, we will say thank you’’

‘’His memories will continue to stay with countless generations of our dear nation and Africa at large’’ he added.

Polo was a household name in Ghana football in the 1970s and 1980s while playing for Accra Hearts of Oak. He was also an integral member of the Black Stars team that won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1978.

The 65-year-old’s impressive performances earned him a nomination for the African Footballer of the Year award in 1977.

Polo is widely regarded as one of the greatest players ever to emerge from Ghana and was dubbed the ‘Dribbling Magician’ during his playing days.

He won over 50 International caps and scored 20 goals for Ghana in a career that spanned two decades. Mohammed ‘Polo’ previously worked as a Coach for Malian side Stade Malien, Accra Great Olympics and Accra Hearts of Oak.