55 minutes ago

The Majority Leader of the parliament of Ghana, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has disclosed that, Government will on Friday, decide on the Covid-19 relief proposals tabled before it by the Nation's football governing body.

Financial standings of several football clubs in Ghana have been dealt a huge blow following the suspension of football activities due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in Ghana, with many struggling to pay the wages of their players and staff.

As a result, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), last week called on government to came to the aid of the clubs.

Reacting to the call by the GFA and GHALCA, member of Parliament for the Manhyia constituency and Majority leader of Ghana's parliament, Hon. Kyei Mensah said the government needs to inquire whether the GFA needs the money for themselves or for the players.

He added that the Ghana FA’s call for support from government, must come with sufficient justification.

”If the GFA need financial support because of COVID-19,we need to inquire whether the GFA need the money for themselves or for the players,” The majority leader said in an interview.

”I understand there’s been a brouhaha over a $500,000 fund from FIFA with the GFA claiming the money is meant for administration purpose and not for the clubs.

”I think if they are able to justify why they need a financial support from the government,the government will do the needful. I want to see the justification for it.

”There’s a cabinet meeting this Friday.The minister responsible for sports will have to present it,we will deliberate over it and see how best government can help but it must come with sufficient justification.

”They may also have to explain to us why they have decided not to give the clubs a share a of the FIFA fund,”he added.