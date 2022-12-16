1 hour ago

The Chief of Staff of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Michael Osekre has dragged astute Sports Journalist Jeffrey Asare and his media outfit Sompa FM to the Kumasi High Court for defamation.

Since Ghana's elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the rumor mill has gone into overdrive with the kings of exclusives breaking news upon news with most of them tinged with fallacy.

Jeffrey Asare is said to have alleged that the GFA Chief of Staff took $50,000 as an appearance fee at the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite not holding any official capacity at the GFA or the Black Stars something for which he has apologized but the chief of staff is intent on suing the Sompa FM journalist.

The GFA issued a statement after Ghana's exit from the FIFA World Cup warning Sports Journalist and media houses that they will not hesitate to sue persons who defame the GFA and the Black Stars and it appears Jeffrey Asare is the first casualty.

"Unfortunately, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has noticed that a few persons are deliberately maligning and defaming the GFA and the Black Stars brand in an attempt to manufacture a non-existent scandal about the team."

"While the Association will continue to encourage feedback and opinions (devoid of insults, personal attacks, and brand devaluation), the protection of the brands from deliberate lies, misinformation and defamatory comments must be curbed, as the Black Stars remains a global brand that unites all Ghanaians."

"The Ghana Football Association has therefore instructed its lawyers to institute legal action against persons who defame the Association, its officials, products and destroy the Black Stars brand as well as the media platforms used to do same.

The legal forum will provide the opportunity for these persons to bring any evidence to substantiate their allegations." it stated.

WRIT OF SUMMONS BELOW: