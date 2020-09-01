2 hours ago

Members of the Ghana Football Association's ordinary congress have by a unanimous decision appointed a private auditing firm, Baker Tilly Andah & Andah as its auditors for the next three years.

This is in accordance with Article 67 of the GFA statutes of which requires that after every financial year external auditors are required to comb through the books of the Association and presents its findings to congress for perusal while also published in national dailies.

“The independent and external auditors appointed by the Congress shall audit on a yearly basis the management account of the GFA in accordance with the appropriate principles of accounting and present a report to Congress.

The auditors shall be appointed for a period of three years and be internationally recognized entities. This mandate may be renewed.

The audited accounts shall be published in the national dailies in compliance with the Companies Act of Ghana.”

In the past the Association's accounts have been audited by the Ghana Audit Service.