Members of congress have unanimously approved a working programme and budget for the 2020/2021 financial year which spans from 1st July 2020 -30th June 2021.

It was agreed at the Association's 26th ordinary congress which was held at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Pampram.

Also, Congress have unanimously voted for the ratification of the October 26, 2019 – June 30, 2020, Ghana Football Association (GFA) budget.