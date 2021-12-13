3 hours ago

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association led by President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku will have an interaction with the media at the Conference Hall of the Golden Beam Hotel in Kumasi on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

The session is in conformity with the MEET THE PRESS series which was instituted by this administration two years ago upon assumption of office.

The President, Executive Council Members, General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, some Departmental and Committee heads and other key officials of the GFA will be present to interact with the media.

This edition comes off at the Conference Room of Golden Beam Hotel – Kumasi at 3pm on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

The programme is expected to move to the other Regions in the coming months. The aim of this event is to give the Sports media the opportunity to interact with the hierarchy of the Ghana Football Association on regular basis.