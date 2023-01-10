1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) has been hit with sad news following the demise of its director of competitions, Mark Addo.

He was confirmed dead on Monday morning at the Nyarho Clinic after succumbing to a sickness he has been battling for some years now.

The GFA took to its official Twitter handle to announce the demise of Mark Addo as they mourned his departure with his wife, kids and family.

"It's with immense sadness that we announce the sudden death of our Director of Competitions Mark Addo. Everybody associated with GFA is shocked and saddened to learn of his death earlier today. All our thoughts are with his wife, children and his family at this sad time." the GFA Twitted on Monday.