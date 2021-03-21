8 hours ago

GFA Safety and Security officer, Julius Ben Emunah has been appointed as Security officer for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Benin (Squirrels) and Nigeria (Super Eagles).

Ben Emunah is to ensure that nothing untoward happens in the penultimate qualifier scheduled for Cotonou on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Other officials for the game include, Rédouane Jiyed, Centre referee from Morocco and compatriots Lahsen Azgaou (Assistant Referee I), Mostafa Akarkad (Assistant referee II) and Samir Guezzaz (Fourth Official).

Yameogo Koudougou David from Burkina Faso will serve as the Match Commissioner as Sylvestre Parfait Aivodji from Benin acts as COVID-19 Officer.