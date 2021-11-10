1 hour ago

The Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association has developed a structure for all national team Coaches (Male and Female).

The structure which is aimed at improving Technical analysis, data keeping and player development will run from the junior national teams to the Home based senior side (Black Stars B).

Head Coaches of the Black Starlets, Maidens, Princesses, Satellites, Meteors, Queens and the Home based senior side are to use this perfect template to build a data base for the teams, analyse and asses players and also to monitor their progress and development. The Directorate also intends to monitor tactical reports from Coaches before, during and after matches.

The three thematic areas that are of importance to the Directorate are as follows:



Scouting Report



Pre match Technical report:



Technical Report

The Technical department requires individual reports of players in other to be able to monitor these players scouted, therefore we require the Coaches to provide us with initial information of the players to monitor and access their growth.This is to inform the Technical Directorate about the layout plan for each match and how a coach would like to approach the match. Each coach is required to furnish the Directorate with details before every match.This is a post-match report and the Directorate requires that each coach furnishes the office with a similar format after each match. This will assist the Technical Director in giving advice and recommendations to the Coaches.

The move also forms part of the general effort to put together a comprehensive data for all national teams and to equip the Coaches with the right Technical information and approach to International games.