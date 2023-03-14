31 minutes ago

Some selected scouts for the Talent Identification Program in the Greater Accra Region have received footballs and the training manual book from the Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association.

The pilot program in the Greater Accra Region, is demarcated into a total of 15 zones. In all, 300 footballs have been provided for the 15 zones with 20 footballs going to each zone to aid the scouts with their training sessions.

The Zones are as follows:

Zone 1; (Kaseh, Ada Foah, Big Ada, Koluedo, Toflopko, Sege, Bttour, Tsopoli, Dawa, Dorsey and Surrounding)

Zone 2; (Akpagblanya, Anyaman, Goi, Lolonya, Wekumagbe, Lekpongunor, Prampram, Dorewenya, Afienya, Asutuari, Osu Doku, Ningo, Shai Hills)

Zone 3; (Ashiaman, Adjei-kojo, Community 25, 22, Lashibi, Atta deka, Zainu, Mitchel Camp, Kakasonaka and Santor),

Zone 4: (Batsonaa, Comm. 18, Nungua, Teshie, Boade, Sakumono and the village)