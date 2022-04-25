1 hour ago

The Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association has issued out a data form to be filled by all Licensed Coaches.

This data is to help the Directorate gather relevant information about all coaches in Ghana and beyond and to assist in professional, technical development and training.

It is also to help improve the output of the Coaches and also create opportunities for recommendation and possible future engagements.

Kindly click on the link to fill the form and submit it: https://forms.gle/YJgDryehzXFNfvPw5">

Forms are expected to be submitted on or before Tuesday 10th May 2022.