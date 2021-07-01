25 minutes ago

President of Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Cudjoe Fianoo has slammed the Ghana Football Association for going ahead to ban Division One League side Phar Rangers.

Phar Rangers have been handed a five year ban from all football related activities effective immediately by the Ghana Football Association's Disciplinary Committee for misconduct.

The Division One League club not long ago wrote to the Ghana Football Association withdrawing from all GFA organized matches but quickly rescinded their decision after a meeting with GHALCA.

According to the GHALCA boss this issue could have been settled amicably without the GFA issuing any ban on any club or person and is disappointed with the stands of the GFA.

He however says that the decision of the GFA's Disciplinary Committee can still be appealed as it is not final.

"Four weeks ago, we (GHALCA) heard in the media about Phar Rangers decision to withdraw from FA organized competition, so as the mother body for the clubs, we engaged the directors of the club on that same night and advised them to go back and honour the remaining matches so we can settle all issues which they (Phar Rangers) think are not favouring them after the season," he told Kumasi FM.

“What influenced us (GHALCA) most is that, at a point in time, the Vice President of the FA (Mr Mark Addo) joined the negotiations and spoke to Phar Rangers.

“That same night, Ghalca wrote a letter to the FA, appealing to them to uphold their decision of referring the matter to it’s disciplinary committee but there was no response from the FA.

“For all this long, we (GHALCA) thought the FA has honour our letter, just to see it from the FA website that Phar Rangers has been banned. The decision from the DC is not a final one, they (Phar Rangers) can appeal or go to review if they want, if you ask me about the stands of GHALCA, I cannot say anything for now because we haven’t met on it and decisions are not taking alone by myself.

“But personally, I am disappointed with the decision by the FA because, this matter could have been solved amicable or another way round, but they are the regulators and we are welfare bodies and they thought it wise to ban them so let’s leave it as it is for now," he added.