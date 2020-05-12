2 hours ago

Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Cudjoe Fianoo has been appointed as a board member of Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics.

The wonder clubs hopes the move of constituting a new board of directors will change the fortunes of the club from being the ultimate yo-yo club in Ghana to a global brand.

The newly constituted board is made up of new members Kwame Asuah Takyi and Professor Albert Sackey.

Ghalca chairman joins the board with enormous experience having been with Ashantigold as CEO for a long time and helping them win the league in 2015 during his stay with the miners.

Other members of the board include Alhaji Talal Fatal,Perry Doku, Nii Amartefio and Oluboi Commodore who also doubles as the General Manager of Great Olympics.

Kwesi Austin a member of the board will act as the board secretary while Solomon will be the Public Relations Officer.