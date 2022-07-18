11 minutes ago

The revered pre-season tournament organized by the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) will commence next month.

A date from August 14-31, 2022 has been fixed for the start of the tournament which will take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

It will consist of teams who finished within the top six of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.

The teams include champions Asante Kotoko, Medeama, Bechem United, Karela United, Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak.

It will serve as a preparatory tournament for Ghana's two representatives in the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederations Cup.

Speaking in an interview the Vice chairman for GHALCA John Ansah confirmed the start date for the tournament.

“We're playing top 6 and all the matches will be played at Baba Yara Sports Stadium. The tournament will be played from August 14-31, 2022. The format for the tournament will be announced later.

“We apologize to fans of Kotoko. We are not looking down on them but we need to keep Ghanaian reps for Africa very active before their African campaign begins.”

It remains unlikely that Asante Kotoko will play in the tournament as our checks at Ghanaguardian.com reveals that they have a foreign pre-season training planned.