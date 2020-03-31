53 minutes ago

Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association, Mr. Kudjoe Fianoo has disclosed that his outfit will collaborate with the Ghana Football Association to engage government about lending support to clubs in these challenging times.

Football activities in Ghana have grounded to a halt leaving clubs in dire circumstances most especially financially.

To help ease the financial implications of the suspension of football due to CoronaVirus, Kudjoe Fianoo has revealed that he has been engaging the GFA ledeadership about a way forward.

The former AshantiGold SC CEO revealed this in an interview with Kumasi based Oyerepa FM.

“GHALCA has been discussing with the GFA on daily basis and discussions to meet the Minister of Youth and Sports is in the offing so the Government can come to our aid in these trying times” he said.

“Our situation is very serious coming back from Number 12 debacle and now Corona Virus , our industry also employs a lot of Ghanaians ,look at the Premier league ,Division One ,the number of players and technical team members not forgetting division two” he added.

Kudjoe Fianoo further mentions that both GHALCA and the GFA will very soon meet the Ministry of Youth and Sports to discuss ways they could render support to the football fraternity.

He also revealed that discussions are ongoing about when it will be appropriate to resume the suspended football leagues.

“We are also discussing tentative dates for our various competitions” he mentioned.