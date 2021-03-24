26 minutes ago

The Executive Council of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) on Tuesday held a "fruitful meeting" with the Youth and Sports Minister Ussif Mustapha to plead for financial support for its members on Tuesday

The meeting centered among other things the push to get the financial support the Government promised the Division One and Women teams as well as Premier Division Clubs to ease the financial burden on the clubs.

The Council also offered its unflinching support to the newly appointed minister.

In attendance were GHALCA chairman Kudjoe Fianoo and his executives as well as the Minister of Youth and Sports and his officials at his office.

GHALCA officials have embarked on a number of visits to other stakeholders in a massive move to foster cordial and working relationship.

The Council have already visited the National Sports Authority boss Professor Peter Twumasi to build on the already fantastic relationship between the two entities.