2 hours ago

Bechem United defeated Accra Great Olympics in the opening game of the GHALCA Top 6 tournament at the Accra Sports Stadium.

There was nothing to separate the two sides after a goalless-drawn game with penalty shoot-out the only thing to separate the two sides which Bechem United won 5-4.

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu made a cameo appearance for his new side Great Olympics after joining the club recently.

Bechem United will be awaiting their next opponents after the first round of games.

Six Ghana Premier League teams are battling for the top prize in this preseason tournament.

Teams competing in the event are Medeama SC, Bechem United, Karela United, Accra Great Olympics, Accra Hearts of Oak, and Berekum Chelsea.

Chelsea, which finished seventh in the league the previous season, took the place of league champions Asante Kotoko who withdrew from the competition.

The winner of the competition will receive GHC 40,000 in cash, while the winners of first and second place will receive GHC 30,000 and GHC 20,000, respectively.