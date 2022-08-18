1 hour ago

Berekum Chelsea made light work of Medeama SC in the opening game of Group B of the GHALCA Top 6 tournament on Thursday afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The blues inflicted a 2-0 defeat on Medeama in the pre-season friendly game in the first game for group B.

Chelsea started the game on the front foot and rightly took the lead through Shaibu Haruna in the 6th minute of the game after a Collins Ameyaw cross.

The Bibires Controlled the game for long spells but could not add to their tally as Zakaria Mumuni nearly pulled parity for the Tarkwa-based side but goalkeeper Gregory Sekeyere made a save.

Chelsea added the second goal in the second half after a barrage of pressure to seal the game.

Berekum Chelsea has moved to the top spot of the GHALCA Top Six tournament Group A following the victory Medeama.

Berekum Chelsea and Medeama SC will play their last group games against MTN FA Cup champions Hearts of Oak.