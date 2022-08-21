1 hour ago

It was a rampant display from Medeama SC as they devoured Hearts of Oak 3-1 in the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Top 6 competition on Sunday after at the Accra Sports Stadium.

New Medeama capture Joshua Agyemang was the hero of the day as he grabbed a brace in the Group B match to give the mauve and yellows their first victory of the 2022 GHALCA Top 6 tournament.

The Tarkwa-based side started the game on the front foot as they scored two quick goals before the first 30 minutes of the game.

A Medeama shot on goal from Darlington Gyan Fosu took a huge deflection of Hearts defender Emmanuel Tsawortey and into his own net for the opener for the Tarkwa side.

Two minutes later it was 2-0 for Medeama as two-goal hero Joshua Agyemang capitalized on a defensive lapse to score his first of his two goals.

At times it was Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Nana Yeboah who separated the team from a massive embarrassment as he pulled off numerous saves.

The first half ended 2-0 in favour of Medeama as Hearts could barely stop the onslaught from the Tarkwa-based side.

Medeama SC continued from where they left off after recess as they added the third goal through Joshua Agyemang for his brace in the 56th minute.

Hearts introduced Marvin Owusu who caused a lot of trouble for the Medeama defense but were unable to reduce the deficit.

The phobians scored what proved a consolation goal in the 62nd minute through Kudus Mohammed.

Hearts of Oak will play Berekum Chelsea in their final Group B game on Thursday.