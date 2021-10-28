50 minutes ago

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) on Monday paid a visit to the players and officials of Baffour Soccer Academy at the hospital.

Baffour Soccer Academy were involved in a gory accident on Sunday evening whiles traveling to Accra for a preseason training tour.

Head coach, Ibrahim Mohammed and head of communication Richard Adjei sustained serious degrees of injuries and are receiving treatment.

The leadership of the Ghana League Clubs Association visited them at the hospital to check up on their and recovery and wish them well.

“We are delighted to know that players and officials of Baffour Soccer Academy who were involved in a gory accident on Monday are recuperating well.”

“Our thoughts continue to be with players and officials of the newly-promoted Division One League team and their families,” GHALCA posted on their Twitter handle.