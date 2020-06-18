1 hour ago

President of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), Rex Owusu Marfo, known in showbiz as Rex Omar, has incurred the wrath of musician-turned-politician, Kwame A Plus after he [Rex] campaigned for the flagbearer of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.

The veteran highlife musician had earlier on Facebook listed 20 promises which the former President has put forward for Ghanaians when he wins the 2020 elections.

Commenting on the development, A Plus rebuked Rex Omar to rather start a serious campaign to develop the failing GHAMRO and the music industry as a whole as according to him, the sector is worse than the NPP he is seeking to remove from power.

In a lengthy write-up on his Facebook page, A Plus could not fathom why a top Ghanaian musician like Daddy Lumba would be paid as low as GHS160.00 as his 6 months share of the 'blank levy' for the usage of his songs by the electronic media and the hospitality industries in the country.

He wrote: "...Dear Rex Omar, I just read that you have started a massive campaign for Mahama. I wish you all the best. However, as chairman of Ghamro, (Ghana Music Rights Organization) It will also be very good if you begin a massive campaign to ensure that, users of music pay music rights owners what is rightfully theirs.

"...There has been instances where a musician like Daddy Lumba was paid 160 Ghana cedis for the use of his music by the media and the hospitality industry and as his share of the blank levy for 6 months. Currently some popular musicians receive as low as 30 Ghana cedis as royalties for 6 months."

He continued: "...Ghamro is worse than the NPP you want to remove from power. According to your 2018 financial statement, you spent 88.745.00 cedis on a taskforce which collected only 28.925.00. If this happens in the public sector, you and I will be first to complain and call politicians corrupt and incompetent."

"...If we cannot develop our small music industry, what business do we have castigating governments running a whole country?", he rhetorically quizzed.

A Plus remembered how Omanhene Pozo, Jewel Ackah and other popular musicians died poorly due to the undeveloped state of the music industry. He said Rex Omar could do better since most of the industry players who are alive do not receive what is rightfully theirs.

"...Mr. Rex Omar, please start a serious campaign to help the music industry develop. So many renowned musicians have died poor whilst most of those who are alive today do not receive what is rightfully theirs because we have not been able to put in place a simple system to tell which musician's songs were played by which media house for how long.

"...As Omanhene Pozo was lying in the hospital unresponsive and depending on family and loved ones to take his next breath, as Jewel Achah laid in his dying bed at home suffering diseases which caused him serious depression and anxiety as he was waiting for a good samaritan to help him pay his hospital bills, their songs were being used by media houses and the hospitality industry across the country.

"...Such people desperately need you. Please begin a massive campaign to help them as chairman of Ghamro. You cannot fight fire in your neighbor's house when your own house is on fire", he chided.