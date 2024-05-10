4 hours ago

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has launched a nationwide campaign in schools, sensitizing and encouraging female students in Senior High Schools and tertiary institutions to enlist in the Combat and Combat Support units of the GAF upon completion of their studies.

"We aim to increase the number of women in combat and combat support roles.

"Historically, women enlisted in the GAF have predominantly occupied service support roles, such as nursing, culinary, logistics, and administrative positions. However, there is a need to rebrand and elevate women to leadership positions within the GAF," stated Col. Elvis Asamoah, Gender Adviser at the General Headquarters International Peace Support Operations.

Col. Asamoah expressed that the GAF is engaging with female students, parents, guardians, teachers, the Ghana Education Service, and the public to convey the importance of inspiring female students to join the combat and combat support units of the GAF.

"There is no discrimination in the GAF; the notion that certain roles are for men and others for women should be a thing of the past. It is an opportunity for all, and women should come forward, as the GAF does not have gender-specific training or prescribe limited roles based on gender," he emphasized.

Col. Asamoah discussed these issues with students at Wa Senior High School as part of a nationwide school campaign tour in the Upper West Region to promote gender mainstreaming in the military.

The campaign's slogan is: "Join the Combat and Combat Support units. We Have What It Takes to Conquer the Sky, Command the Fleets, and Lead the Troops."

Col Asamoah, leading a three-member team from the GAF and officials from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), plans to extend the campaign to eight Senior High and tertiary schools in the region, with Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Students and Wa Senior High School as the initial beneficiaries.

He encouraged school authorities to motivate female students to excel academically, enabling them to qualify for tertiary education and subsequently join the GAF.

He informed the students about the various ranks in the GAF, noting that current leadership roles are male-dominated—a situation that could change with more women in combat and combat support units.

"We need to redefine the GAF's leadership through the active involvement of women in combat and combat support units," he advised, cautioning students against paying money to individuals claiming to facilitate entry into the GAF.

Senior Warrant Officer Logah Patience Abla of the GAF urged students to focus on their studies instead of social media, to achieve good grades and brighten their futures.

She encouraged female students to strive for excellence in their endeavours, highlighting the importance of empowerment by the authorities.

Madam Kissiwaa Gyan, Programme Officer at the Women Youth, Peace and Security Institute (WYPSI) of the KAIPTC, educated the students on gender and sex, gender equity and equality, and motivated them to pursue their dream goals with determination.

The WYPSI of the KAIPTC, in collaboration with the GAF, is implementing the campaign, which is funded by the Elsie Initiative Fund of Canada. This aligns with the Government of Ghana's commitment to the initiative for women in peace operations, a global effort to empower women in peacekeeping roles.