The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) is demanding an apology from TV3, accusing the station of "false reportage" carried about the GAF on Saturday.

It comes after the free-to-air television network reported a story from a video in which some voice over warns the pubic ahead of monday morning lockdown.

However a statement from GAF, Saturday March 28, 2020, says the video is doctored.

According to the statement, the video is about troops who had completed the markets disinfection programme in Accra on Monday March 20, 2020, five days clear before the President Akufo-Addo announced the lockdown.