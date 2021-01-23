1 hour ago

The Military High Command has said that it is investigating reports suggesting that personnel from the Military are providing protection for illegal Miners.

Early this week, Joy News in a report indicated that some Military personnel are protecting illegal miners in the Manso Forest in the Ashanti Region.

These illegal miners included Chinese national and Ghanaians who were freed by these Military men when they were captured by the taskforce on illegal mining.

But a statement from the Military High Command said it takes the allegations seriously since it does not condone such wrongdoing.

The statement indicated that a full scale investigation has commenced into the allegations and appropriate sanctions will be handed out to any person(s) found culpable.

