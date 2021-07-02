1 hour ago

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) says its attention has been drawn to the "unprofessional conduct" of some of its members involved in the 'phone assault' in Wa, the regional capital of the Upper West Region on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

In a statement issued Friday, July 2, 2021, the GAF noted it has instituted disciplinary measures to deal with its officers who will be found culpable of assaulting civilians in Wa.

This follows the circulation of a viral video that captured some soldiers based in Wa assaulting some residents of the city without any provocation.

According to the statement, the unfortunate incident took place when the Commanding Officer of the soldiers and the Chairman of the Regional Security Council were both out of town on official engagements.

"Internal disciplinary measures have been instituted to deal with all those who will be found culpable in this unprofessional conduct by the soldiers.

"In view of the seriousness of the matter, the Chief of the Army Staff is leading a high powered military delegation to Wa to meet the traditional and opinion leaders to find an amicable way of resolving this unfortunate incident. The delegation will also explore means to assuage the anger of the people and promote good neighbourliness".

Read the full statement below;

SOLDIERS INVOLVED IN THE DISTURBANCES AT WA TO BE DISCIPLINED

SIGNED

E AGGREY-QUASHIE

Colonel

Director Public Relations