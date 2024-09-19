28 minutes ago

Ghana’s Black Stars have slipped six spots in the latest FIFA World Rankings, following underwhelming performances in the recent 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Led by coach Otto Addo, the senior men’s national team faced Angola and Niger during the September international break, recording a 1-0 home defeat to Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium and a 1-1 draw against Niger in Morocco.

These results have caused Ghana to drop from 64th to 70th in the global rankings.

Several nations, including Georgia, Burkina Faso, the United Arab Emirates, Albania, and Cape Verde, have overtaken the Black Stars in the updated standings.

On the continental stage, Ghana has also slipped in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) rankings, falling two places to 14th. Burkina Faso and Cape Verde now rank above the Black Stars.

Morocco has claimed the top spot in the CAF rankings, followed by Senegal, Egypt, Ivory Coast, and Tunisia.

Globally, Argentina remains at the top of the FIFA rankings, with France, Spain, England, and Brazil completing the top five.

Ghana will need to improve their performances as they continue their quest for qualification to the 2025 AFCON tournament.