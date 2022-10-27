1 hour ago

Head coach of the senior national team, Otto Addo is bullish that his charges can beat any team they face in the world.

The Black Stars will be taking part in a record 4th FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar in November/December after staging a magnificent display to outwit Nigeria in March for one of the five slots on the African continent.

Many have been very critical of the team and head coach Otto Addo after the 3-0 defeat to Brazil and the 1-0 win over Nicaragua during September's International break.

Ghana played poorly and most football fans were not impressed even in the 1-0 win against Nicaragua with many pointing to the tactical frailties of part-time coach Otto Addo.

But Speaking in an interview with TV3, the Dortmund assistant coach says that Ghana wants to play good football which comes with victories.

“First of all we want to play our style of play and I think Ghanaian teams in the past always play good football and this is also what we want and we had previous tournaments where I think showed that Ghana has good footballers and this is also what we want,” Addo told TV3 in an interview.

“This comes surely also with victories and I think this is the first thing we want. If we can survive the group stage which I said is going to be very tough, then anything is possible,”

“I know that we can beat every team in the world. Everybody knows that at the World Cup, it will not come like the whole world expects things to be. I think the first match is very decisive and from there we can know how to go on the second match.”

Ghana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.