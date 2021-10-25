2 hours ago

Legendary former Hearts and Black Stars player Mohammed Polo says that the Black Stars can secure another world cup berth if Ghana is able to get the best out of three key players.

He says that the fortunes of Ghana hinges on the fitness and form of three key player namely Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey and youngster Kamaldeen Sulemana.

According to Mohammed Polo if these three player are not fit or lose form the country will suffer to secure another World Cup slot.

The Black Stars of Ghana are currently battling South Africa to secure to secure a slot into the Africa World Cup play off with Ghana behind the Bafana Bafana by one point on the Group G log.

Ghana started the World Cup qualifiers poorly under erstwhile coach C.K Akonnor with the poor form coinciding with the absence of the above mentioned trio due to injury concerns but with their return Ghana is flying.

"Black stars can only make it to the world cup if coach Milovan Rajevac get the best of Thomas Partey, Kudus Mohamed and Kamaldeen Sulemana in our subsequent games because with without these players Ghana will not qualify." he told Light FM.

Ghana will face Ethiopia away from home before playing against South Africa in the last game of the group in what is seen by many as the winner takes all next month.