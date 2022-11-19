1 hour ago

Former Ghana coach Maxwell Konadu says the Black Stars can pull off surprises at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana has been placed in a difficult group H where they will play Portugal, Uruguay, and Korea in the group stages.

The Legon Cities coach who is optimistic of Ghana's chances has however sounded a note of caution that Ghana's team is relatively younger than that of Portugal.

“I’m very hopeful that the Blackstars can surprise any team including Portugal.

We must also be wary that our team is a new team as compared to Portugal who have been together for a longer period." he told Oyerepa FM/TV

Maxwell Konadu has also advised the Black Stars strikers not to seek personal glory but rather play as a team.

One thing our strikers need to avoid is not to personalize goal scoring just for personal glory or to announce their presence at the World.They must play as a team and with that they have the potential to blossom.”

Ghana will be playing at its fourth FIFA World Cup after playing in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

The Black Stars will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.