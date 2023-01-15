2 hours ago

Club President and owner of King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Gruzah has urged the Ghana government not to go for the container stadium that was used to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The dismountable stadium was built entirely with shipping containers and the Qatari are ready to donate it after the World Cup.

According to the Black Stars management committee member, says we are struggling to maintain stadiums built with blocks to talk of that are built with entirely shipping containers.

He added that unless the Qatari state decides to maintain the stadium when they dash it to Ghana we should stay clear.

“I will advise the Sports Minister not to appeal to the Qatar government for any stadium because we cannot maintain it,” the King Faisal owner told Pure FM.

"We can't even maintain it should they agree to hand over the stadium to us unless the Qatari government agrees to maintain it for us.

“We just can't do it, the flow of water at our washrooms at various stadia is not working and becomes difficult if not impossible to visit the washrooms when you go to the stadium and this is because we lack maintenance culture in this country.”

The Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif was in Qatar before the 2022 World Cup where he lobbied for the container stadium and among other infrastructural support.