2 hours ago

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has dedicated the Black Star's two nil triumph over the Nile Crocodiles of Sudan on Thursday evening to the memory of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Captain Andre Ayew led by example by scoring two amazing goals to hand Ghana a 2-0 win at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Ghana opened the scores in the 19th minute after captain Andre Ayew curled home a beautiful free kick over the Sudanese wall after Samuel Owusu had drawn a foul from Sudan defender Mohammed Elmashed Mahmoud with a hand ball but replays showed Ghana was fortunate as the ball struck the player's chest.

With nine minutes of play remaining, captain Andre Ayew then produced magic after taking on two defenders on the edge of the box before unleashing an absolute thunderbolt into the roof of the net to make it 2-0 for Ghana.

Speaking after the game, Andre Ayew dedicated the win to the memory of former President who died earlier this morning at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

“I think we fought hard to get a win in honour of His Excellency J.J Rawlings. We know the history and his contribution to the growth of Ghana so the win is dedicated to him” Ayew said

"These are hard times for the family but we wish them well. May God comfort and bless them.”

“I think we need to try and defend as a team, stay compact and take our chances as it happened today.”