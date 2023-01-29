2 hours ago

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has departed the Qatari side after both parties decided to mutually go their separate ways.

The former Olympique Marseille ace joined the gulf club in 2021 after he departed English Championship side Swansea City.

"Al-Sadd SC has reached an agreement with Andre Ayew to terminate his contract with the club by mutual consent" the club announced.

The Ghana captain joined the Qatari side 39 years after his father played for them and went on to score 18 goals in 29 appearances while providing 2 assists.

He also won the Qatar Stars League in the 2021/22 season and also the Emir of Qatar Cup in 2021.

Reports are that the 33-year-old forward could join another gulf side with Al Rayyan said to be leading the race for his services.

Ayew has in the past played for Swansea, Marseille, West Ham, Fenerbahce among others.