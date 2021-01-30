1 hour ago

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has been named by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) among Africa best XI of the last decade.

They have released the names of the best eleven African players that have performed very well on the African continent between 2011-2020.

Their list is based on African player who have displayed outstanding form for their club side and national teams.

Among the yardstick that was considered in selecting these players among other things included their statistics and performance index.

Andre Dede Ayew has been an integral part of the Black Stars since making his debut for the Black Stars playing in more than a dozen African Cup of Nations finals reaching two finals in 2010 and 2015.

He also played a key role for Ghana at the 2010 World Cup when Ghana reached the quarter finals of the tournament.

During that period of time, Ayew has also performed admirably for club sides such as Olympic Marseille, Swansea City, West Ham among others.

See below the African decade XI:

Goalkeeper: Vincent Enyeama (Nigeria)

Defenders: Eric Bailly (IvoryCoast), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal), Medhi Benatia (Morocco), Ahmed Fathi (Egypt)

Midfielders: Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Andre Ayew (Ghana), Yaya Toure (Ivory Coast)

Attackers: Sadio Mane (Senegal), Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon), Mohamed Salah (Egypt)