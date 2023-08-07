12 hours ago

The Communications Manager of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mohammed Abdul-Kudus, has provided clarification regarding the requirements for individuals and households to participate in the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) Programme, which is set to be rolled out in September of this year.

Contrary to previous misconceptions, he emphasized that the Ghana card is not the sole national identification (ID) card needed for registration.

In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM in Accra on Monday, Abdul-Kudus stated that while the Ghana card is among the acceptable ID cards, other forms of identification would also be used during the registration process.

“It was only said among other things as part of the process of the implementation. Currently what pertains to the system is that the individual or household owned cylinders, you take your cylinder to the fuel station, you go and fill it and take it back. CRM is changing ownership and maintenance of cylinders to the bulk filling company. Individuals or households will not own cylinders anymore. So the bulk filling companies will have the responsibility of procuring the cylinders and putting them in the system for use.”

“How do you ensure successful implementation? That is where there is going to be a registration process for individuals and individuals who will be part of the programme…And there will be a need for a national ID. It does not mean any other ID card cannot be used…That particular narrative of the Ghana card or nothing else is absolutely not true,” he stated.

The CRM is designed to streamline the distribution of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and enhance safety measures in the handling and distribution of cylinders.

Under the new system, individuals or households will take their cylinders to designated fuel stations for refilling, after which the cylinders will be returned to the bulk filling companies for further usage.

According to Perry Okudzeto, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Authority filled LPG cylinders would be kept at exchange points for customers to pay for the content and pick up the filled cylinders after registering with their National Identity Card.

The implementation of the CRM, he said would be spearheaded by the NPA and its partners under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy.

Source: citifmonline