4 hours ago

Minister-Designate for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has said that Ghana Cares “Obaatan pa” programme will rebound and grow the country’s economy to up to 5% as the government is rolling out recovery plans to salvage the economy from the adverse economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Responding to questions at the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Thursday, March 25, 2021, the Minister said the GH₵100 billion investment into the economy is meant to revitalize the economy and provide the necessary support to business that has been dealt a blow by the global pandemic.

“Amidst a historic global recession, Ghana’s economy has shown resilience and robustness, outperforming its peers. Ghana Cares programme’s implementation will see growth rebound to 5% and that is why we are confident that we will emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic with a stronger and more resilient economy” he said.

The Ghana Cares is a GH¢100 billion posts COVID programme initiated by the government to stabilize, revitalize and transform Ghana’s economy and to create jobs and prosperity for Ghanaians over three years. The programme is sequenced in two phases; the stabilization phase and the medium-term revitalization phase.

This the Minister-Designate for Finance noted that the investment is by far the boldest and biggest economic recovery programme in the country’s history which will enable us to turn the challenges created by the COVID-19 into opportunities for socio-economic transformation.