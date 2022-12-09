2 hours ago

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has assured that the Ghana Cares Obatampa project will create employment opportunities for the country’s youth as their services are engaged in an all-year-round agriculture farming project.

The minister said the aim of the project is to bring together Ghanaians towards a common profitable objective, especially towards economic recovery.

The Ghana Cares Obatampa program outlined in the 2022-2023 budget is an initiative to bridge the food supply gap, especially rice and vegetables while reducing the risk associated with unemployment.

The project has since commenced within the Tsopoli and Asutuare enclave where the government intends to embark on a 10,000-acre rice and vegetable farming to feed the citizenry.

Speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of the launch of the initiative, Mr Ofori-Atta indicated that the project engages National Service personnel in order to develop the entrepreneurial skills of the youth.

“So this really is the dawn of something really great for us as a people. The budget this year was titled ‘Nkabom’ budget, so this is exemplifying the type of unity and working together that we need,” Mr Ofori-Atta said.

The Chief of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare, commended the program and assured the Finance Ministry of the government’s utmost support to ensure the project succeeds to make it sustainable to generate income for the teaming youth.

The Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul on his part noted that the initiative must be replicated in all 16 regions in the country.

“This is a good project and if we can replicate this across the country then that will be the game changer. So this is a good start, and we must continue with this,” Mr Nitiwul said.

He further stated that the military has been deployed to the project to coordinate affairs in order to ensure the project is well managed.

Source: citifmonline