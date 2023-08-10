2 hours ago

Ghanaian champions Medeama SC have solidified their squad by securing the services of Zimbabwean forward Kudakwashe Mahachi on a one-year contract.

The 29-year-old, known for his adeptness with his left foot and flair on the wing, joins Medeama on a free transfer following his departure from South African club SuperSport United.

"We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Zimbabwean international Kudakwashe Mahachi on a one-year agreement," Medeama declared.

Mahachi's inclusion aligns with Medeama SC's strategic approach to reinforce their team in anticipation of the upcoming season, which carries the added significance of their inaugural participation in the CAF Champions League.

The addition of Mahachi is poised to amplify the team's attacking capabilities while contributing invaluable experience to the roster.

Mahachi's journey to joining Medeama SC has been marked by challenges, including legal issues that prompted his departure from SuperSport United in July 2022.

Despite contending with allegations of misconduct and the alleged attempted harm to his son Diego in his home country, Mahachi remains resolute in advancing his professional career.

His trajectory encompasses prominent spells with respected South African football clubs, including Orlando Pirates, Golden Arrows, and Mamelodi Sundowns, before his tenure at SuperSport United.

A substantial presence in the South African Premier League, Mahachi boasts an impressive record of 153 appearances, 20 goals, and 19 assists.

On the international stage, Mahachi has donned the Zimbabwe national team jersey with distinction, accumulating 41 caps and netting four goals since his debut in September 2013.

His participation in key tournaments, such as the 2014 African Nations Championship and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, has showcased his prowess on the continental platform, underscoring his significance as a dynamic talent.