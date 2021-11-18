10 minutes ago

It appears the cheating narrative being propagated by the South African Football Associaition(SAFA) has gone down very well with their supporters as chairman of Premier Soccer League side Amazulu FC Sandile Zungu has joined the bandwagon.

South Africa is seething with rage after what they termed match fixing and a rehearsed cheating which was perpetrated by Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette, Black Stars and even ball boys which benefitted Ghana in wining 1-0 and reaching the play offs of the 2022 World Cup.

SAFA has lodged a complaint with FIFA requesting that the results of the match be annulled and a rematch ordered between both sides.

According to the South African football administrator, they were cheated in Ghana and has applauded the South African Football Association( SAFA) for taking on the issue.

"They robbed us blind over there in Ghana, they cheated us dry," Zungu tells Kickoff.com.

"They reminded me of the game between Chiefs and AmaZulu. I applaud SAFA for taking this up with CAF and FIFA, I think we were cheated in broad daylight.

"There was no penalty there. There was no basis for a yellow card on De Reuck. I think it's a poor reflection of the refereeing standard on the continent. Suspicions of match-fixing are not unreasonable.

"For me, it was just painful as the unwarranted altering of the outcome by Jelly Chavani in the game of AmaZulu and Kaizer Chiefs and the other officials.

"The fourth official and Jelly Chavani were guilty as charged for altering the outcome.

"I think there are very good grounds for SAFA to take this up. Unfortunately in our case, the referee's decision was deemed final, I hope in this case this match can be replayed.

"And that's the only justice we can have as South Africa, without a West African as an official. I think that referee was up to some mischief."